How the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Drove Subscriptions by Asking Journalists to Promote the Value of Their Work
After strong digital subscription growth the past few years, we’re finding ourselves in a spot where the low-hanging fruit is gone. People won’t subscribe just because a subscription is available. But we know our digital reach is much higher than our current pool of digital subscribers. How do we turn loyal-ish readers—who apparently haven’t been tempted by flash sales, email marketing or in-article messaging—into paying subscribers?
