How the New York Times Live is Adapting Its Events Plans

Going into 2020, Jessica Flood, managing director of The New York Times’ events division, NYT Live, and Elizabeth Weinstein, its senior director of programming, had created a calendar filled with 40 events aimed at building communities around franchises including Dealbook and NYT Cooking, according to Flood.

The week of March 9, they realized that those plans would have to be almost entirely scrapped, and the events team, consisting of 23 staffers, began figuring out what could be recast as a virtual event.