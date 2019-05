As part of a newsroom reorganization, The Philadelphia Inquirer built an audience development team to support its transition to a digital subscription business. It’s a team anchored by versatility and diversification. We wanted to create a data-informed newsroom to achieve responsible reach and loyalty at scale for its journalism.

