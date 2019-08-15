News Newsletter News 

How The Times of London Increased Digital Subscribers 19 Percent in a Year

Lucinda Southern | Digiday  August 15, 2019

Over the last year, The Times of London has undertaken a detailed content audit to understand what makes its readers tick. The outcome has given the newsroom more understanding on what it should commission, boosting more regular reading, in turn, driving retention and subscriptions.

The News UK publisher said, in the past year, paying digital-only subscribers for The Times and The Sunday Times rose 19% to hit 300,000.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/how-the-times-of-london-increased-digital-subscribers-19-percent-in-a-year/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *