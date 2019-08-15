How The Times of London Increased Digital Subscribers 19 Percent in a Year
Over the last year, The Times of London has undertaken a detailed content audit to understand what makes its readers tick. The outcome has given the newsroom more understanding on what it should commission, boosting more regular reading, in turn, driving retention and subscriptions.
The News UK publisher said, in the past year, paying digital-only subscribers for The Times and The Sunday Times rose 19% to hit 300,000.
