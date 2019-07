Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: The University of North Carolina and Duke University’s student newsrooms teamed up to create the Rivalry Challenge around the Duke-UNC men’s basketball game earlier this year. There were two big parts to the challenge—a fundraising competition and a joint editorial project in print and online between the two teams of student journalists.

