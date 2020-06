For all the countless words from the United States military about its killing of the Iraqi Reuters journalists Namir Noor-Eldeen and Saeed Chmagh, their colleague Dean Yates has two of his own: “All lies.”

The former Reuters Baghdad bureau chief has also inked some on his arm–a permanent declaration of how those lies “fucked me up”, while he blamed first Namir–unfairly–and then himself for the killings.