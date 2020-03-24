How The Wall Street Journal is Trying to Reach Non-News Junkies
The Wall Street Journal spent months designing, testing, and perfecting a slate of tools and news products around what was sure to be the year’s biggest story: the 2020 elections. Then…coronavirus.
Fortunately, the new tools designed by the Journal’s product and news strategy teams—which include a clickthrough module to quickly catch readers up on political news, redesigned live update presentations for election nights and debates, and Q&A features—have proven adaptable.Read More