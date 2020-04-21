How the Wall Street Journal is Using Email as a Platform

For many people, inboxes have become a life organizer. They no longer contain simple business communications, but also long form articles to read later, notes to ourselves, to-do alerts, photo forwards from friends and family, and more. Email as a product has remained largely the same, but our use cases now include everything from interactive calendars to moving images. Yet, with all the flexibility and intimacy the inbox offers, it’s easy for those of us working in media and product to fall into the trap of thinking of email solely as the text within newsletters.