How The Washington Post Tallied More Than 10,000 Trump Falsehoods in Less Than Three Years

Daniel Funke | Poynter  May 7, 2019

In early June, Glenn Kessler had documented 3,251 falsehoods from President Donald Trump. He said the count might reach 10,000 by the end of his term in 2021.

Less than a year later, it already has.

One thought on “How The Washington Post Tallied More Than 10,000 Trump Falsehoods in Less Than Three Years

  • Michael Antonelli
    May 7, 2019 at 9:25 am
    I wish someone would tally all the misinformation the Washington Post has published about Trump.

