How The Washington Post Tallied More Than 10,000 Trump Falsehoods in Less Than Three Years
In early June, Glenn Kessler had documented 3,251 falsehoods from President Donald Trump. He said the count might reach 10,000 by the end of his term in 2021.
Less than a year later, it already has.
I wish someone would tally all the misinformation the Washington Post has published about Trump.