How the Wilmington StarNews Increased Its Readership and Digital Subscriptions

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Identify and serve an audience segment that has left your print edition, but is still invested in your community and active in city life. Help them find value in a digital subscription.

This is a series on Better News to a) showcase innovative/experimental ideas that emerge from the Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative and b) to share replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole. This “win” comes from Pam Sander, executive editor of the Wilmington StarNews and Southeast regional editor for Gannett Co.