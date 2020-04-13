How This Two-Woman Weekly is Covering the Coronavirus

As the editor of a weekly newspaper in central Virginia, Terry Beigie isn’t usually in the business of breaking news.

“Being a weekly and being important in a global pandemic don’t normally go hand-in-hand,” she told Poynter in an email. “The stuff we usually cover—school sports, graduations, etc.—they’re all closed.”

But people in the central Virginia county not far from Charlottesville are living through the pandemic just like the rest of the world, and that includes helping their neighbors through it all, just like they always do.