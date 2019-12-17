How Time Out is Preparing for Life After Cookies

With the digital advertising ecosystem under attack on multiple fronts, from browser-tracking restrictions to tightening-privacy regulations, publishers are wringing more value out of their audience data.

Over the last 18 months, Time Out has been honing its audience segments since switching to first-party data-based data-management platform, Permutive. During that time, it’s scaled back to five core audience interest areas: Things to do, restaurant-goers, culture vultures, travel and family.