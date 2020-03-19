How to Keep Writing and Making Money During the Coronavirus Crisis
Your kids and spouse are probably home, you hope to get to the supermarket today, and oh yeah, you still need to make a living during a pandemic that’s grinding everyone and everything to a halt.
While we are lucky enough to be able to work remotely during this crisis, economic uncertainty hangs heavy for freelancers, who are especially vulnerable during slowdowns. Absent long-term contracts, freelancers are easy targets for cuts.
