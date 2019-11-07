News Newsletter News 

How to Tell Linear, Multi-Media Stories in the Mobile-First Era

Shelley Seale | INMA   November 7, 2019
In today’s mobile-first environment, storytelling is key. On Wednesday, INMA members were treated to a Webinar with famed designer and consultant Mario Garcia, who has served as a consultant for more than 730 media projects in 121 countries.

Garcia led attendees through the necessary strategies to create a mobile-first operation, including conceptualising, editing, and designing for the small screen of a smartphone, where the majority of the audience is consuming information.

