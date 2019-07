Publishers today recognise video is a key element to succeeding online. Video engages audiences, grows revenue, and enhances storytelling. However, it still isn’t being used to its full capacity by a majority of digital publishers because creating video can be costly and time-consuming if it isn’t done right.

