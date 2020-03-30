Hundreds of Journalists are Being Laid Off, Right When the Public Needs Them the Most

2020 was supposed to be a banner year for digital media. BuzzFeed, Group Nine, and Vice each indicated that this year they would be profitable, a long-elusive goal for an industry bedeviled by diminishing ad dollars.

But no one could have predicted that a global health crisis would hit just as business was picking up.

BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti told staffers in a memo this week that the company had been knocked off track because of coronavirus.