Hundreds of Journalists are Being Laid Off, Right When the Public Needs Them the Most

Kerry Flynn | CNN Business  March 30, 2020

2020 was supposed to be a banner year for digital media. BuzzFeed, Group Nine, and Vice each indicated that this year they would be profitable, a long-elusive goal for an industry bedeviled by diminishing ad dollars.

But no one could have predicted that a global health crisis would hit just as business was picking up.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti told staffers in a memo this week that the company had been knocked off track because of coronavirus.
