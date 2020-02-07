Hunting for Ad Growth, Publishers Target Corporate Social Responsibility Budgets
The chiefs behind many corporations today are trying harder than ever before to make their businesses appear likable and conscientious. And the sales teams of news publishers are responding accordingly.
Publishers looking for new ways to tap into marketers’ budgets are increasingly targeting their corporate social responsibility divisions, which fund research and spearhead programs. CSR initiatives might focus on the environment, gender equality, education or economic opportunity.Read More