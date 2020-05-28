Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

IAB: Digital Ad Spending Rises 16 Percent, But CPMs Fall 16 Percent

Laurie Sullivan | Media Post   May 28, 2020

First-quarter 2020 showed YoY advertising growth despite the impact of COVID-19 beginning in March–but the pandemic did create significant pricing pressure on CPMs, with digital falling 16%.

The industry remained relatively resilient in the first quarter of 2020. “The growth, about 12%, declined from 16% for the full year, but we think there was some slowing overall, excluding COVID-19,” said David Cohen, President of the IAB. “We found most companies didn’t feel the impact from COVID until mid-March and some didn’t feel it until late March. We’re not seeing the full impact, and we won’t until the second quarter.”

Read More

