IACHR Report on Corruption and Human Rights Asks Governments in the Region to Protect Journalists
Given the wave of corruption that has plagued the region in recent years, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) asked the countries of the American continent to protect journalists and freedom of expression.
Journalists and people working in the media make an important contribution to democracy and the transparency of public management and are in a historic situation of vulnerability and discrimination, the Commission said in its recent report.