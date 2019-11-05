News Newsletter News 

IFCN and the Facebook Journalism Project Announce Fact-Checking Innovation Initiative

Staff | International Fact-Checking Network  November 5, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), a unit of the Poynter Institute dedicated to bringing together fact-checkers worldwide, has partnered with the Facebook Journalism Project to create the Fact-Checking Innovation Initiative.

The initiative will be open to the fact-checking community and will focus on innovation projects, new formats, and technologies that should help benefit the broader ecosystem.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *