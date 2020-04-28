In a Cosmic Irony, It’s the Big Chain-Owned Newspapers That Can’t Seem to Get Any Help From the Government
When they began to see the devastating impact coronavirus-related shutdowns were having on their advertising revenue, local newspapers across the country—like local businesses across the country—turned to the federal government and its stimulus package for help.
Of all of the CARES Act's various moving parts, the one that seemed most likely to help was the Paycheck Protection Program, which promised small businesses emergency loans that would be forgiven if the business maintained its payroll.