In Africa, Government Attempts to Fight Misinformation are Also Limiting Freedom of Expression
Alongside the mountain of related challenges, governments responding to the COVID-19 pandemic have found fake news and misinformation a frequent source of frustration. Some now refer to the wave of misinformation that has accompanied the coronavirus as a “disinfodemic.” Purveyors of fake news are disseminating propaganda and disinformation, which have increased panic among the public and slowed the progress of the fight against the pandemic.Read More