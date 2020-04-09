In an Uncertain Time, The Week Junior Informs Children Without Scaring Them About the World We Live In

At a time when coronavirus dominates news coverage, I have to admit that I don’t know much about anything happening in the world that isn’t related to the virus that’s ravaging cities and industries, including our own.

But you know who’s probably more informed than I am? Readers of The Week Junior, the newsweekly by The Week for kids ages 8 to 14. The Week Junior first launched in the U.K. in November 2015 and just launched its U.S. edition on March 18.