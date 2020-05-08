In Canada, a Government Program to Support Local News Tries to Determine Who’s Most Deserving

Before the novel coronavirus struck the United States, there was already a small-but-measurable groundswell of support for more government support for local news. But the virus and its devastating effects on advertising—even as the audience for local news has exploded —has accelerated that discussion. (Most recently, 65 percent of Americans say they would favor including money to help local news outlets in a coronavirus stimulus package.)

But all government attempts to support news outlets face a common problem: How do you decide which outlets to support?