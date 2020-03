On Wednesday, INMA Researcher-In-Residence Grzegorz (Greg) Piechota hosted a members-only Webinar to discuss the best practices to speed the acquisition of news subscribers, increase revenue, and delay churn—but, like any discussion these days, the converation quickly turned to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a 50% surge in online traffic to news Web sites, Piechota shared.