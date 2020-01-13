In India, News Aggregator Apps are Struggling to Find a Path to Sustainability
Three years after venture capital cash led to a round of app releases, celebrity endorsements, and rapid customer acquisition, some of the major news aggregation apps in India are going through a period of reckoning.
Why? The promise of digital advertising at scale hasn’t delivered, user consumption patterns have shifted to video, and new apps such as TikTok, Helo and ShareChat are increasing the competition for attention and advertising.Read More