In Mexico, Coronavirus Coverage Meets a Familiar Government Response: Accuse the Press

More than one Mexican journalist found themselves perplexed. After federal authorities laid out the measures to avoid Covid-19 transmissions, such as keeping physical distance between people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has led massive rallies, eschewing those basic guidelines.

One journalist, squeezed in amongst the multitude, tweeted the following: “WE ARE 5 THOUSAND OR MORE WAITING FOR #president @lopezobrador THIS GOES AGAINST ALL THE CONTINGENCY RULES FOR #coronavirus (…) AND AGAINST HEALTH RECOMMENDATIONS.”