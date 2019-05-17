News Newsletter News 

In Philly Suburbs, Readers See More ‘Ghost Newspapers’ as Hedge Funds Cut Costs

Laura Benshoff | WHYY  May 17, 2019

If you open a community newspaper in the Philadelphia suburbs today, you’re likely to see a press release reprinted as a news story, or an article written by someone from the next town—or county—over.

While the decline of print journalism is often talked about in terms of laid-off reporters and shuttered offices, another symptom of the changing local news landscape is what does—and does not—fill the papers that are left.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-philly-suburbs-readers-see-more-ghost-newspapers-as-hedge-funds-cut-costs/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *