In late May, a 32-year-old woman living outside Madrid killed herself after a sex video she’d taken of herself five years earlier resurfaced. (For privacy reasons, I won’t identify the woman.) The video was circulated within several WhatsApp groups at her workplace, a manufacturing plant with about 2,000 employees, most of them men.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/in-spain-coverage-of-a-sex-crime-opens-debate-about-revealing-identifying-details-in-the-press/