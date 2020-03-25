In Spain, Eldiario.es Uses Public Service Journalism to Fight the Coronavirus

I live in Madrid, the center of the coronavirus epidemic in Spain. Since March 10, I have spent most of my day answering readers’ questions and writing a daily newsletter on the outbreak for my newspaper, eldiario.es.

Tens of thousands are sick and thousands are dying as cases are mounting more rapidly than in China, Italy, and Iran. We are in complete lockdown: we can’t get out of our homes unless it is to buy food and medicines, or go to work in the few cases where workplaces are open, mostly essential services. We can’t even get out for a walk or a run or go into private, common gardens while the army and the police patrol the streets and all local and regional powers are suspended.