News Newsletter News 

In the Name of Efficiency, Vice Reorganizes International Operations

Jessica Davies | Digiday  September 19, 2019

Vice Media has revealed a major global restructure which will see the publisher’s international teams work more cohesively and under a single, global revenue and operational target for the first time.

Like many digital publishers that have expanded fast overseas, Vice’s international footprint has become somewhat sprawling over time, working across 35 different territories and 29 wholly-owned international bureaus each operating on a regional, autonomous basis.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *