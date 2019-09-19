In the Name of Efficiency, Vice Reorganizes International Operations
Vice Media has revealed a major global restructure which will see the publisher’s international teams work more cohesively and under a single, global revenue and operational target for the first time.
Like many digital publishers that have expanded fast overseas, Vice’s international footprint has become somewhat sprawling over time, working across 35 different territories and 29 wholly-owned international bureaus each operating on a regional, autonomous basis.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: