In Two Months, The Washington Post’s Coronavirus Newsletter is Its Most Popular

Like many publishers, The Washington Post put together a special email newsletter that carries the latest coronavirus coverage. In the span of just two months, the newsletter, which combines a reported top story with curated Post pieces about the pandemic, has become by far the most popular of the more than 60 email newsletters it offers—in fact, the Coronavirus Updates Newsletter is twice as popular as the No. 2 newsletter the Post offers.

The Post would not say how many subscribers the newsletter has but claims it gets a 40% open rate. The newsletter is not purely a monetization play, though the Post has managed to do direct-sold ad deals for it (Sponsors include Goldman Sachs, Slack, and Salesforce). Instead, it is an opportunity to establish a direction connection with new readers in the hope that they might become subscribers.