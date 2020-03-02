News Newsletter News 

In U.S., Most Oppose Mico-Targeting in Online Political Ads 

Justin McCarthy | Knight Foundation   March 2, 2020

In the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Gallup’s latest research, a solid majority of Americans do not want political campaigns to be able to micro-target them through digital ads: 72% say that internet companies should make no information about its users available to political campaigns in order to target certain voters with online advertisements. This view is shared roughly equally by Democrats (69%), independents (72%) and Republicans (75%) alike.

