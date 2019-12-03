News Newsletter News 

Independent Journalist Launches New Hyperlocal Title to Serve London Communities

Daniel Green | journalism.co.uk   December 3, 2019

An Independent reporter has set up a new local newspaper in central London to bring coverage into under-reported communities.

Following a community project call-out by local charity The Peel, journalist Oliver Bennett launched EC1 Echo, in partnership with local newspaper publisher Social Spider. EC1 Echo is a free print and online title covering London-based communities, including Clerkenwell, Finsbury and the EC1 postcode.

