Independent Journalist Launches New Hyperlocal Title to Serve London Communities
An Independent reporter has set up a new local newspaper in central London to bring coverage into under-reported communities.
Following a community project call-out by local charity The Peel, journalist Oliver Bennett launched EC1 Echo, in partnership with local newspaper publisher Social Spider. EC1 Echo is a free print and online title covering London-based communities, including Clerkenwell, Finsbury and the EC1 postcode.Read More