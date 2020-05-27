Indiegraf Aims to Reimagine the Newspaper Chain for Digital News Outlets

What would a newspaper chain look like if it were reimagined for a group of digital, subscriber-funded publications?

Indiegraf, a new network of independent local news outlets launching in Canada Wednesday, thinks it might have the answer. Founded by sisters Erin Millar and Caitlin Havlak of The Discourse, Indiegraf will provide publications with pooled resources — including technology and marketing staff — to launch or grow subscriber-based businesses.