ING Announces 2020 Leadership Networking Summit Dates and Schedule

Building upon the success of ING’s 2019 Leadership Networking Summit, the International Newspaper Group’s board of directors has announced plans for the 2020 edition of the long-standing event with full expectations for surpassing its record attendance and sponsorship support achieved this October.

Mark Hall, incoming ING President, a veteran of prior ING conferences and a key production executive with Postmedia Network, Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, laid the groundwork for the upcoming summit with the organization’s 2020 Mission: “ING 2020 will build on the momentum of success–by promoting leadership, excellence, innovation, involvement and recognition in print, distribution and our associated industries.”

ING 2020 is the only gathering where ‘print centric’ leaders can meet, network, and share best-in-class ideas. It is not a tradeshow; there are no booths to visit. ING 2020 is the leadership networking conference designed to provide the network, resources, and proven practices to empower operations execs to successfully & cost-effectively shape the print landscape of the future.

Incoming ING Vice President, Wayne Pelland, Sr. VP Operations at the New Gannett, heralds ING’s statement of purpose as a clear reason for newspaper representatives to attend the summit: “If you are the one in your organization responsible for Print, Logistics, Distribution, Workflows, Integrated Services, Real Estate/Facilities and more… ING is the one event you must attend to learn how your fellow production/operations leaders and suppliers are navigating the sea of change affecting our businesses.”

“With the momentum from last year contributing to the excitement and depth of activities for this coming year’s Summit, Mr. Pelland is spot on,” Hall added.

Due to the heightened interest among newspaper production leaders in harvesting new ideas, peer advice and experiences from around the country, the International Newspaper Group’s board of directors, has added two new directors since last year’s event.

Janet Owen, Vice President Operations for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and one of the pioneering women in newspaper operations, was welcomed to the board as an active director who has leveraged a strong passion for print toward expanding commercial printing operations at her previous and current newspapers. “I am very honored to be invited to serve on the board of ING. This is a long-standing organization that has done an outstanding job of keeping newspapers informed and helping to build long-term strategies. I look forward to being a part of it,” Owen said. She was elected to the ING board in November and is now part of the team of executives who will help shape future ING events.

Kim Reddington, National Director of Diversity and Strategic Alliances at United Scrap Metal (USM) also joins the ING board, having served as an influential networking panel leader during the 2019 summit. Reddington has been instrumental in the geographic and revenue growth of the company, now recognized as the largest aluminum lithographic plate recycler in the country. Her election to the ING board brings a large measure of vitality and enthusiasm to the highly anticipated event. “My first experience to actively participate and engage at an ING conference was this past fall. The journey opened my eyes and confirmed the opportunity and effectiveness of networking among key operational leaders in addressing our shared industry challenges. I am excited to for this opportunity to serve the industry and contribute to this fine organization.”

ING 2020 presents Jeff Saturday, NFL Pro-Bowl, All-Pro center formerly with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, as the ING 2020 Keynote Speaker with a “Playbook” workshop to follow his keynote talk. Saturday is highly regarded inspirational speaker, well known for his roll-up-the-shirt-sleeves approach to life, sports and business. He will bring his unique perspective to ING 2020, applying his small town work ethic, which landed him a successful position on a Super Bowl championship team, to the challenges of managing newspaper operations.

In addition, the ING 2020 Leadership Networking Summit will launch a special collaboration between ING and Editor and Publisher (E&P): The First Annual ING/E&P Operations All Star Excellence Awards. During the Summit, Mike Blinder, E&P Publisher, will announce well-deserved recognition to creative & innovative executives whose operational expertise clearly demonstrates print profitability and its continuing marketplace relevance. “ E&P is excited to partner with ING to celebrate those leaders that stand out among the crowd, as they deliver print relevance, profitability and operational excellence,” Blinder said. More info on the awards program and nomination process are forthcoming in January 2020.

ING and News & Tech (N&T) are collaborating on a new core component of ING program content, “All Things New”. Mary L. Van Meter, Publisher of News & Tech, will co-host the inaugural ‘All Things New World-Wide’ panel at ING 2020. The international panel will cover the latest breaking trends, practices and operational technologies around the world, and as unveiled at DRUPA 2020. “Continuing with our long-standing commitment, News & Tech is thrilled to partner again in 2020 with ING. I look forward to rubbing elbows and personally talking shop with these influential newspaper operations executives from across the country and getting their reactions to all these innovations,” Van Meter said.

More information about the ING 2020 Leadership Networking Summit to be held at The Chicago London House on the Riverfront can be found at InternationalNewspaperGroup. org.