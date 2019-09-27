Inland Press Association to Honor Forum Communication’s Lloyd Case, Miller Group Media’s Joyce McCullough

Lloyd Case, the former CEO of Forum Communications, and Joyce McCullough, president of Miller Group Media, will receive Inland Press Association’s top honors at its Joint Annual Meeting in Chicago Oct. 7.

Case will be honored with the Ralph D. Casey/Minnesota Award. The annual award, named in honor of the first director of the University of Minnesota School of Journalism and Mass Communications, is intended to honor someone “who is an agenda-setter, bringing about change while exemplifying the finest in journalism and community service.”

McCullough will receive the Ray Carlsen Distinguished Service Award. Named after the former executive director who retired in 2009, the Distinguished Service Award criteria state it is intended for “members who have distinguished themselves in service to the association and its affiliated foundation, who have been exemplary in service to their communities and their companies, and who deserve the recognition of their peers and colleagues.”

Both have devoted years of service to Inland.

Case has been a board member for the association and for the Inland Press Foundation, and served as association president for the 2012-2013 term, followed by a one-year term as chairman.

McCullough is a current director on Inland’s Association board and a former director for the Inland Press Foundation. She has been a leader from the start for the Inland Fellows Program, which pairs management-track newspaper employees with mentors from Inland papers with an aim towards cultivating a new and diverse generation of newspaper leaders.

Both have also given many years of service to their media organizations.

Case joined Forum as its controller in 1982 was within 10 years named its vice president and CFO. Forum’s board of directors elected him president in 2006 and CEO in 2010.

By the time he retired as top executive at the end of 2013, Case oversaw nine dailies and more than 20 community newspapers—many of which were acquired on his watch. He was also responsible for radio and television stations in North Dakota and Minnesota as well as Forum’s Interactive Digital Media Division in Fargo.

About the Casey Award, Case said: “It’s a cliché to say you’re humbled by it. But I’m anxious to get back to (the Joint Annual Meeting) and see a lot of familiar faces.”

McCullough began at the family-owned Miller Group Media in the accounting department of its flagship 1969 NewsTribune in LaSalle, Illinois. She became its general manager in 1993 and publisher in 2002, a role she continued in until the sale of the newspaper this August. Since 2011, she has been president of newspaper and broadcast operations of Miller Group Media.

McCullough said her first reaction to the news she would receive the Distinguished Service Award was surprise. “There are so many people I know at Inland who do much more than I do.”

The honor for McCullough was well-deserved Inland Executive Director Tom Slaughter said: “Any time you ask her to do something, she is always there, always ready to help. Joyce has given to Inland again and again.”