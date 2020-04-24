INMA Gives Global Briefing on Publishers’ COVID-19 Response

News media companies worldwide—like their home countries—are on their own timeline of the coronavirus pandemic. While some differences are specific to regions, emerging issues like print declines, retention of COVID audiences, personnel cutbacks, economic forecast models, and content demand are global issues with which all INMA members are dealing.

On Thursday, INMA members tuned into INMA’s third global briefing on the news industry’s response to the COVID-19 crisis by INMA Executive Director/CEO Earl Wilkinson.