INN Launches Editorial Collaboration on Decline of Rural Hospitals
Lyle Muller, the founding editor of IowaWatch, grew up in rural northeastern Iowa and had a personal and professional interest in reporting on the struggles of rural hospitals.
Jennifer Hemmingsen, a former reporter and now an editorial writer at the Seattle Times, recalls the uproar in rural Minnesota when Mayo Clinic announced its plan to remove inpatient medical and surgical services and obstetrics from the local hospital in Albert Lea.
