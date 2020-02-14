Innovation at The Washington Post: Elections, Storytelling, and Reader Experience

Since the 2016 presidential election, The Washington Post has been experimenting with the presentation of coverage and results, which has given rise to new data-driven initiatives and storytelling approaches that are being applied to this election cycle.

“From reporting to presentation, The Post in 2020 is undertaking the most ambitious election coverage I’ve seen from us in my 17 years here,” says The Post’s Greg Barber, who will be speaking at this year’s World News Media Congress in Zaragoza, Spain.