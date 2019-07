The 623-page final report on the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) inquiry into the impact of digital platforms has been keenly awaited by global regulators and publishers. And its final report, released Thursday, has proved to be the most comprehensive review of this increasingly hot potato.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/inquiry-recommends-wide-scale-reforms-to-how-platforms-engage-with-publishers/