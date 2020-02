FoxNews.com spent the past year revamping its digital video strategy. Now, it’s showing up in the numbers.

According to Comscore, Fox News Digital Network, which includes FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com, averaged over 100 million monthly unique visitors in 2019, up 11% from 2018. January 2019 was also the first time that the site surpassed the 100 million mark for monthly uniques, the company reported.