Inside the Daily Beast’s Corona Bump in Memberships

The Daily Beast’s membership product is helping mend the beating that its programmatic advertising business is taking right now.

The Daily Beast’s membership product, Beast Inside, has experienced nearly 100% growth in sign-ups when comparing the period of January 1 to March 15 versus March 16 to present, according to CRO Mia Libby. She would not share specific numbers. And those signups are yielding more revenue: The average order value on Beast Inside memberships is up 35%, she said.