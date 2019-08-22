Introducing Maui’s Only Sunday Newspaper

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser announces the August 25th launch of its new Maui Edition, becoming the Valley Isle’s only Sunday newspaper.

The new weekly edition combines the entire Sunday Star-Advertiser newspaper and a vibrant 8-page section filled with Maui-related content from the state’s largest team of journalists and veteran Maui writers.

“Newspaper readers on Maui deserve a high-quality, complete news report delivered to their doorstep on Sundays-when they have the time to sit back and enjoy it,” said Dennis Francis, publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and president of Oahu Publications Inc. “The new Maui Edition will provide Maui residents with all the local, national, international, sports and entertainment news that they have been missing.”

Star-Advertiser editor and writer Christie Wilson, with more than 20 years of journalism experience covering Maui, is leading our new Maui Edition. While Wilson will be tapping Star-Advertiser journalists for in-depth coverage of critical issues facing the county, she also has compiled an impressive contingent of experienced Maui writers and photographers to contribute insightful, entertaining content. In addition to news and analysis, the Maui section will feature local cuisine, sports, arts and more in an easy, fun-to-read format.

Subscribers to the new Maui Edition will not only enjoy the entire Sunday Star-Advertiser newspaper, they also will receive complete 24/7 access to staradvertiser.com, the state’s most trusted online news source, at no extra charge. Look for Maui’s Only Sunday Newspaper at local retailers, or call 538-6397 to subscribe. To reach Christie Wilson and the Maui Edition staff, email us at maui@staradvertiser.com.