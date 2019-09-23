IPSO Exempts Overseas Content Published by UK News Websites From Code Guidelines
Content primarily aimed at overseas readers published by UK-based news websites with newsrooms in other countries, such as Mail Online, is now formally exempt from complying with IPSO guidelines.
Previous rules meant the Independent Press Standards Organisation could decide whether or not it should investigate online stories from members classed as “global digital publishers” on a case-by-case basis.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: