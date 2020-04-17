Iranian Medical Schools Sue Journalists Over Coronavirus Coverage

In February, the state-run Golestan University of Medical Sciences filed a suit against Elahe Ramezanoour, a reporter who covers health for the Hamshahri newspaper and runs a news channel on Telegram that also focuses on health issues, according to the International Federation of Journalists’ report.

The school filed a second suit against Ramezanoour in March, according to that report. That report states that both suits are related to Ramezanoour’s coverage of the pandemic, but does not list any specific charges against her.