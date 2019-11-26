Iraq Media Regulator Orders Closure of 12 Broadcast News Outlets
Iraq’s media regulator should reverse its decision to order the closure of 12 broadcasters over a licensing dispute and should allow media outlets to freely cover protests in the country, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.
On November 12, the Communications and Media Commission, Iraq’s media regulator, ordered the closure of eight television broadcasters and four radio stations for three months for allegedly violating media licensing rules…Read More