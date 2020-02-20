Is Alden the Archvillain Crushing Local News? It’s a Little More Complicated.
No time like now to re-ask the burning questions that swirl around Alden Global Capital, the secreter-than-secret hedge fund relentlessly pursuing newspaper companies: Who are these guys and what do they want?
Having slashed newsrooms at The Denver Post and its other longtime holdings by a third two years ago, Alden is now putting the squeeze on Tribune Publishing, where it has bought a third of the company and two seats on Tribune’s board.Read More