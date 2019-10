It’s unclear to me whether anyone has ever fallen in love over email, but it’s true that the only friendship I’ve ever succeeded in initiating via the internet started in my inbox.

Peppermint oil, face spackle, Glossier girls, the physical indignities of “William DeBlasio’s New York”—these were the subjects of Claire Carusillo’s email newsletter, My Second or Third Skin, later renamed That Wet Look.