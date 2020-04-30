Is News Media Ready for the Growth Opportunities in a Cookieless Future?

The demise of third-party cookies doesn’t mean publishers need to panic. In fact, companies like Mediahuis have shown it’s possible to create new opportunities by building on direct user relationships and benefiting from the shift from unreliable third-party data to zero- and first-party data.

On Wednesday, INMA presented a Webinar for members with presenters Michael Silberman, senior vice president strategy at Piano, and Geert Desager, strategy director at Mediahuis, to discuss how the user data landscape is changing and how media companies can prepare to benefit.